Turnovers doom Sayre girls in opener
Sayre’s Gabbi Randall goes up for a shot against Blue Ridge during Friday night’s season opener at Towanda.

TOWANDA — Blue Ridge jumped out to a 13-2 lead after the opening quarter and the Sayre Lady Redskins could never recover as they opened the season with a 42-23 loss.

“I expected that we would struggle, but had hoped we would execute better and more consistently,” said Sayre Head Coach Eileen Sparduti. “(We had) many ‘news’ tonight, including veteran players in new roles.”

The Lady Redskins settled down after the opening quarter as Blue Ridge held a 12-11 scoring advantage in the second.

Blue Ridge outscored Sayre 17-10 over the final two quarters.

The biggest stat of the night for the Redskins was their 29 turnovers, which Sparduti noted were mostly unforced errors.

“Blue Ridge forced a few of those turnovers, but the majority were our own doing,” Sparduti said. “We need to play live games to improve our mistakes. We can’t fix nerves and inexperience in practice.”

Gabbi Randall led the way for Sayre with 13 points and seven rebounds. Emily Sutryk had five points and eight boards in the loss.

Sayre will play Susquehanna Community at Towanda. The game is set for a 5 p.m. tip.

