ATHENS — After a rather slow offensive start, Athens outscored Troy 31-18 in the middle quarters and eased home from there in a 43-26 win.
Haley Barry scored all eight of Athens’ first-period points as the Wildcats took an 8-2 lead after a period.
Barry stayed hot, adding 14 points in the middle quarters and ended the night with 25 points.
Kayleigh Miller had seven points, four assists, two steals and a block; Rachel Stephens had eight rebounds, five points, three assists and two steals; Caydence Macik added six boards, four points, two blocks and two steals; and Avery Priester also had a pair of thefts on the night.
Troy was led by Sydney Taylor with nine points and Makenna Matthews with seven points.
Athens will visit Northeast Bradford in the semifinals of the NTL Showcase at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Tioga 58, Spencer-Van Etten 52
SPENCER — Host S-VE led by four after the first period and held that lead at the half.
The Panthers’ 18-14 halftime lead went away quickly in the third quarter as Tioga out 24 points on the board keyed by seven points by Eve Wood, six by Liv Ayres and five by Chloe Bellis.
Defensively the Tigers held the Panthers to six points in the period and took a 38-26 lead into the fourth quarter.
S-VE mounted a massive charge behind seven points by Sophia Dutra, six points from Madelynn Pasto and five from Hannah Martinez. The Panthers posted 26 points in the fourth quarter but couldn’t catch Tioga which hit 16 of 26 free throws in the quarter on the way to a 20-point output.
Wood led Tioga with 20 points and seven rebounds. Ayres netted 19 points; Bellis added 10 points, 11 rebounds and six steals; and Giovanna Rossi had 16 rebounds, seven points and three steals.
Pasto paced S-VE with 12 points. Ava Bruehwiler added 11 points, Dutra dropped in 10 points; and Martinez finished with nine points.
Northeast Bradford 54, Sayre 22
LERAYSVILLE — NEB started off with a 15-0 first quarter and eased home for the win.
“NEB is right where a team should be going into the postseason as a division champion and a District IV top seed.,” said Sayre Coach Eileen Sparduti. “They took the ball inside early and executed both from the post and hit perimeter shots. Meanwhile our offense could not get on track, which only added to the scoring differential.”
Sayre’s Emily Sutryk had 10 points and two steals. Gabbi Randall added eight points, eight rebounds and two steals for the Lady Redskins and Madi LaManna had six boards and two assists.
“I am proud of the heart this group showed — not only Monday night but across this entire season,” said Sparduti. “Many challenges were more than we could currently meet but the lessons learned and the improvements made will carry the program forward.”
