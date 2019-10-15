ATHENS — The Athens girls soccer team wrapped up its regular season schedule with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Wellsboro on Monday.
The Lady Wildcats, who clinched their eighth straight Northern Tier League title earlier this year, would get a goal from Abby Sindoni midway through the second half to secure the win.
Athens only scored once, but the Wildcats dominated play as they outshot Wellsboro 29-1 and led 4-0 in corner kicks.
The Lady Wildcats, currently the No. 1 seed, will now wait for the District IV Class AAA playoffs to begin.
Wyalusing 17, Sayre 0
WYALUSING — The shorthanded Lady Redskins started Monday’s game with nine players and ended the game with just seven as Wyalusing rolled to the win.
“The girls fought until the end tonight,” said Sayre coach Tracy Mennig. “We started with nine and ended with seven. Roz (Haney) was injured within the first five minutes. Emily (Sutryk) stepped up and played her best in goal. Abby (Moliski) and Courtney (Sindoni) gave all they had until the end.”
Mennig was proud of the way her team fought through the adversity.
“The girls played with integrity and heart despite the circumstances. It has been a tough season with low numbers and injuries but the girls have given it their all,” Mennig said.
Hailey Jayne scored five goals to lead Wyalusing, which also got three goals from Olivia Spencer.
Sayre (1-15) will close out its season on Wednesday with a home contest with Williamson.
