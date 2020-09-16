Sayre rolls past Towanda
Sayre’s Gunner McCutcheon (13) battles Towanda’s Joey Donovan during the teams’ game Tuesday night at Sayre.

 Dave Post/Morning Times

SAYRE — Homestanding Sayre controlled play from the outset on the way to an 8-3 Northern Tier League win over Towanda Tuesday night.

Cody VanBenthuysen and Mason Hughey each had a hat trick as the ‘Skins opened the season with a win.

Up 5-2 at halftime, the home side went up 7-2 before giving up a late goal.

Sayre touched off 20 shots, connecting on 40 percent, and allowed 14.

Athens 2, Troy 0

TROY — The visiting Wildcats shut down the Trojans’ offense, allowing 11 shots and touching off 23.

Nate Quinn and Daniel Horton each netted a goal for Athens as the Wildcats won their season opener.

The Wildcats scored a goal in each half and Asher Ellis was strong in goal.

Note: For a more on these games, see Thursday’s Morning Times.

