Sayre rolls past Towanda

SAYRE — Homestanding Sayre controlled play from the outset on the way to an 8-3 Northern Tier League win over Towanda Tuesday night.
Cody VanBenthuysen and Mason Hughey each had a hat trick as the ‘Skins opened the season with a win.
Up 5-2 at halftime, the home side went up 7-2 before giving up a late goal.
Sayre touched off 20 shots, connecting on 40 percent, and allowed 14.
Athens 2, Troy 0
TROY — The visiting Wildcats shut down the Trojans’ offense, allowing 11 shots and touching off 23.
Nate Quinn and Daniel Horton each netted a goal for Athens as the Wildcats won their season opener.
The Wildcats scored a goal in each half and Asher Ellis was strong in goal.
Note: For a more on these games, see Thursday’s Morning Times.
