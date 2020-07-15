WAVERLY — The Cubs and Indians picked up wins in Waverly Little League play over the last couple of days as each squad ran its respective record to 2-0.
The Pirates, idle since Saturday, stand at 1-1 with the Blue Jays and Angels each looking for that first win after two games.
Tuesday
Williams Ford Cubs 7, Naglee Moving and Storage Angels 0
The Cubs plated four runs in the top of the first inning and a trio of pitchers held the Angels to just one hit.
Singles by Cooper Hugo and Nathan Kellogg sparked the Cubs’ first-inning rally. Kohen Hugo and Brayden Robbins reached by being hit by pitches and Matthias Welles also reached base in the inning. Robbins was the only player left on base.
Daniel Cummings had the Angels hit on a third-inning single. Elijah Hobday went the distance on the hill for the Angels, logging six strikeouts without a walk and allowing six hits and three earned runs.
Welles led the Cubs with a double, a single, two runs and one RBI. Kohen Hugo added a double and two runs; Kellogg had a single, two RBIs and two runs; and Cooper Hugo had a single and a run.
Also for the Cubs, Eli Tenny had a single and one RBI and Tristan Campbell scored a run.
Kohen Hugo started on the hill for the Cubs, fanning five without a walk and allowed just one hit in 3 2/3 innings. Kellogg struck out three and walked two in 11/3 innings and Tenny recorded three strikeouts and a walk in an inning of work.
———
Monday
Bradford Hospitality Indians 6, Tomasso’s Restaurant and Golf Course Blue Jays Blue Jays 5
Trailing after a third-inning Indians rally, the Blue Jays took a 5-4 lead into the bottom of the fifth.
The Indians put two runs on the board in the bottom of the inning for a one-run lead.
The Blue Jays got the tying runner to third in the top of the sixth inning on two singles and a walk but he was stranded there to give the Indians the win.
Patience at the plate and a couple of Blue Jays miscues led to the Indians’ two run rally in the bottom of the fifth. Griffin Walter’s bases-loaded walk tied the game at 5-5 before an error allowed another run to score.
The Blue Jays rapped out seven hits to two for the Indians.
Cooper Robinson had a triple, a run and one RBI for the Blue Jays and Charan Venkataswamy had a double, a single and two runs scored.
Also for the Blue Jays, Karson Sipley had a hit and a run, Brandon Bennett had a hit and one RBI and Derek Johnson had a single.
Robinson started on the mound for the Blue Jays and fanned seven with two walks and two earned runs allowed in 3 2-3 innings. Venkataswamy logged one out but gave up two unearned runs to hake the hard-luck loss and Alex McQuay had a strikeout and two walks in an inning of work.
Ben Shaw had a double and Nick Robbins had a single to account for the Indians’ hits with Ben Shaw, Walter and Cullen Sharpsteen adding RBIs.
Hogan Shaw scored twice with Jack Pipher, Ben Shaw, Jerry Carnrike and Justin Koenig adding a run each.
Walter started on the hill for the Indians allowing two hits and two earned runs with six strikeouts and a walk in three innings. Hogan Shaw had three strikeouts and a walk in 2 2/3 innings with four hits and one earned run allowed and Pipher got the last out.
The Indians improve to 2-0 and the Blue Jays fall to 0-2.
