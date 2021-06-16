It was a successful season for area baseball and softball teams as Sayre baseball won a district title, and three area teams made a trip to states.
All that success was recognized as the NTL coaches named their all-stars.
For baseball the cousins Brayden and Luke Horton swept the top awards.
Brayden was Player of the Year and Luke was Pitcher of the Year. The Rookies of the Year were Hudson Ward of Canton and Trehnon Hugo of Wyalusing. Cam Brought of Wellsboro was the Newcomer, First Year Varsity Player of the Year and the Sayre coaching staff was Coaching Staff of the Year.
Brayden and Luke Horton, Darryn Callahan of Wellsboro; Noah Spencer of NP-Mansfield, Kaden Setzer and Karter Rude of Athens; Weston and Cam Bellows of Canton; Kannon VanDuzer, Jake Burgess, David Northrup and Zack Garrity of Sayre; Cam Brought of Wellsboro; Tucker St. Peter of CV; Gabe Kaufmann of Williamson; Blake Morningstar of Wyalusing; and Chase Parker of Towanda are all on the first team.
The second team includes Blaze Deitrick of NPM; Hunter Moss of Wyalusing; Conner Adams of Wellsboro; Hudson Ward of Canton; Spencer Krewson and Trehnon Hugo of Wyalusing; Kory Schucker of Troy; Derek Litzelman of NPM; McGuire Painter and Mikey Sipps of CV; Nick Beers of NEB; Isaac Keane and Kaeden Mann of Wellsboro; Joel Schoonover of Canton and Cameron Sullivan of Athens.
For softball, Thailey Franklin of Northeast Bradford earned Player of the Year honors in her first varsity season as a sophomore and Harley Sullivan of Athens was Offensive Player of the Year, while Emmi Ward of Canton was Defensive Player of the Year. Hailey Jayne was Pitcher of the Year and Megan Spohn of NP-Liberty was Rookie of the Year, while Kayleigh Thoman of NEB was Newcomer of the Year.
The first team also included Emily Susanj of NEB; Caydence Macik and Audrey Hatch of Athens; Kerra Clymer of Wellsboro; Brea Overpeck of Towanda; Molly Ward and Keri Wesneski of Canton; Makayla Vargeson and Abby Ackley of CV; ; Maisie Neuber of NEB; Chelsie English of Wellsboro; Jenelle Johns of Wyalusing; Maddie Maynard of Towanda; Lexi Steele of Troy and Mikenna Buchanan of Williamson.
The second team includes Madisen Cody of Williamson; Rachel Kingsley of Troy; London Edwards of Wyalusing; Alexa Kshir and Saige Lehman of NP-Liberty; Aliyah Butler and Mallory Mummert of Athens; Jena Boyce of Wellsboro; Jordyn Abernathy of Wellsboro; Olivia Tate of Troy; Danella Cornell of Wyalusing; Megan Hyde and Katie Adams of CV; Katie Shay and Allyson Butcher of Canton.
