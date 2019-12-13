SAYRE — The Sayre girls basketball team was able to win 20 games last season with a roster hovering around 10 players.
The Redskins once again have small numbers — with 12 players currently on the roster — but this season, the Sayre team is filled with mostly newcomers.
“Last year, we started with 12 and then we went to 10 and from the beginning of January to the second week of February we played with nine,” said Sayre coach Eileen Sparduti.
Sayre returns five players from last year’s squad — led by Emily Sutryk and Gabbi Randall — but the Redskins also have several players with little experience on the court.
“It’s very difficult, I mean there’s such a diversity of skill,” said Sparduti.
Sparduti is trying to prepare her starting five for games, while also trying to teach the newcomers fundamentals and the Redskins’ system.
“We have a plan, but we just have to get an opportunity to put it into effect. To really scrimmage, I’ve got to mix them up and then your five performance kids are not playing together except game time,” Sparduti said. “It’s been difficult. We did it last year, but we had kids who had more experience and we have younger kids this year.”
Sayre will try to play a junior varsity schedule in order to get the younger kids more experience.
“It’s very difficult to gameplan. We’re trying to get eight quarters and get in what would traditionally be called a JV game. We’re seeing it more as eight quarters, an opportunity to play eight quarters for development and for performance, so we’re moving people around to try and get them what they need to be better,” said Sparduti, who said some upperclassmen will have to swing down to play in JV games. “You can’t play 21 games with six kids.”
One thing that will be key for the Redskins will be their conditioning.
“(We need) to get them to be able to have the stamina at the end of the game to still perform,” Sparduti said. “I think any one of them would tell you that practices are way harder than games in terms of fatigue. We get a lot of our conditioning just through drills. We are moving constantly. We don’t take many breaks, so in a two-hour practice when I give them a break I give them a 60-second timeout like a game. Conditioning is a part of the game whether you have 12 or 22 (players).”
Randall and Sutryk will lead the way for the Redskins, but they are also playing different roles this year.
“To their disadvantage, I’ve got them playing positions they didn’t play last year,” Sparduti said.
Sutryk has moved from the shooting guard spot to the point for the Redskins this year.
“Now she has the responsibility of more ball handling, and it’s very difficult to be both a primary ball handler and a leading scorer — it’s tough to set yourself up. That’s been difficult. It’s been difficult for Emily, and it’s been difficult for the rest of them,” Sparduti said.
Randall is now the Redskins’ primary option inside but will also swing out to the perimeter on occasion, according to Sparduti.
“Gabbi we use both perimeter and inside. Last year, they could depend on other experienced inside players so she didn’t play a lot inside,” said Sparduti. “We have different packages and combinations of when we can get her (inside) and when we have her out. They are playing with a completely different team and in different roles.”
Sparduti will also count on senior Maddie Wilson, who she called a “vocal leader.”
“(Maddie is a) very headsy player and probably as much as anybody is a very vocal leader on the floor and we count on her for that. We’re asking her to give us some quality minutes,” said Sparduti.
The Sayre coach will also look for quality minutes from sophomore Jazz Dekay, who got a chance to practice against some tough players last season.
“The minutes (Dekay) had here in the first couple of games, she’s made good use of. She improved a lot last year even without a JV team, just in practice I mean she was practicing against one of the No. 1 teams in the league, so she didn’t have a choice but to get better. We are counting on Jazz to just keep picking it up, picking it up, picking it up.”
While some teams will be circling big-time matchups on their schedule and looking at league and district titles in their future, this year’s Sayre squad has a much simpler goal to start the season — get better every day.
“We have a continuous improvement goal here and that is every time we step in the gym we want to be better when we come out,” Sparduti said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.