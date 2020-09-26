WAVERLY — The COVID-19 pandemic may have cost local youth their small fry seasons, but Waverly Recreation has come up with a solution: the Waverly Flag Football League.
Here are results from last weekend’s games:
Grades K /1
BLACK KNIGHTS 27 BLUE DEVILS 12:
Finnley Cole had TD runs of 20 and 10 to lead the Knights. Blake Wolcott and Lucas Wolcott both scored on 15 yard TD runs. Dallas Harbst and Blake Wolcott added the extra points.
Zi’Ran Thomas scored both touchdowns for the Devils.
Grades 2-3
RED RAIDERS 24 GOLD EAGLES 12
Ethan Glielmi started the scoring for the Raiders going 50 yards on the first series. Brayden Bowman had a 45 yard TD run and Triton Floyd also scored from 45 yards out for the Raiders. Roark Ward scored from 10 yards to end the scoring for the Raiders.
Cooper Skovira scored both touchdowns for the Eagles on runs of 45 and 25.
Grades 4-6
RED RAIDERS 12 GOLD EAGLES 6
The game ended in a tie and went to overtime with David Macumber scoring on the last play to give the Raiders the victory.
Macumber and Bryce Laforest connected on a 45 yard pass play in regulation for the Raiders.
The Gold Eagles only score came on a passing play from Ben Shaw to Gage Marmor.
BLUE DEVILS 20 BLACK KNIGHTS 14
This game also went to overtime to decide the winner.
The Knights opened the scoring on a Brody Lambert 8 yard TD run.
The Blue Devils would score on the next possession via a 18 yard pass from Griffin Walter to Tyler Wolverton.
Chase Sinsabaugh would score from 18 yards out and Austin Burns would add the extra point to give the Knights the lead.
Nick Robbins answered that score for the Devils and Hayden Roskow added the extra point to tie the game.
Nick Robbins scored in overtime for the Devils for the win. Eric Lewis had a interception for the Knights.
———
Between games members from the Roberts and Wright Family made a donation to the Waverly Recreation Department.
The donation came from the Jagger Roberts-Wright Kickball Tournament that was held at East Waverly on Aug. 2 with 20 teams participating. The check was presented to coaches and players from the 2020 Waverly Recreation Youth Flag Football League.
The donation will be used for scholarships in the Football program and also new jerseys. The Recreation Department awards the Jagger Robert-Wright Sportsmanship plaque to a player in the football program who exhibits the true meaning of sportsmanship.
