TROY — Sayre boys soccer squad rolled out to a 4-0 halftime lead and cruised on home for a 5-2 NTL win over Troy Monday afternoon.
Mason Hughey has been on a tear of late. After scoring five goals in back to back games, Hughey took it easy on Monday and only scored four.
Hughey hit first with 28:52 to go in the first half.
Cody VanBenthuysen made it 2-0 at the 22-minute mark, and then Hughey went back to work with goals at the 17-minute mark and at 16:40.
Jacob Case got Troy (2-6) on the board at 28:54, but Hughey re-established Sayre’s four-goal lead at 21:37.
Brady Sparling scored the last goal of the game for Troy with 4:53 to play.
Sayre got off 14 shots to 10 for Troy and held a 3-0 advantage in corner kicks.
Owen Williams had nine saves for Troy and Sayre’s Cole Gelbutis recorded eight saves.
Sayre (5-7) will wrap up its season at home against Athens at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Volleyball
NEB 3, Athens 2
ROME — Athens won the first two sets only to see NEB take advantage of Athens errors to storm back for the win.
Athens won the first two sets 27-25 and 25-23.
Northeast rebounded to win the third set 25-19 and the fourth 25-17. By then, the Panthers had all of the momentum and won the tiebreaker 15-7.
“The first two games were really close and we pulled out wins which proved to me we are getting mentally tough,” said Athens Head Coach Heather Hanson. “Then the third game hit and our errors dug us into many holes. (It was a) discouraging loss.”
Athens will try to reverse course tonight when the Lady Wildcats travel to Troy.
