WAVERLY — Waverly’s boys soccer squad was defeated by rival Notre Dame 2-1 on Tuesday evening.
Junior Tyler Simpson scored the Crusaders first goal right as the half ended and senior Justin McCarthy put the game away on a free kick in the second half.
Junior Brennan Traub scored the Wolverines lone goal.
The first half was a back-and-forth battle between two solid offenses. Waverly had lots of chances but couldn’t quite finish any of them.
Senior Peyton Bowen had plenty of opportunities, including one from inside the box that Notre Dame goalie Cody Gonzalez turned away. Gonzalez ended with 11 saves on the day.
“Frustrating to say the least, this is the second game in two weeks that we’ve completely dominated possession and shots on goal and come away with a loss,” Waverly Coach Eric Ryck said about the tough game.
The Crusaders defense bent but did not break and they were able to take advantage as the half wound down. Simpson broke the ice with 15 seconds left before the first half expired. Notre Dame held a 1-0 lead going into halftime.
Waverly again kept putting pressure on the Crusaders defense but continued to get turned away by Gonzalez. Traub finally found the back of the net 15 minutes into the half to tie the game at 1-1.
It didn’t take much time for Notre Dame to answer as McCarthy scored on a free kick that got by Wolverines goalie Cameron McIsaac. With 22 minutes left in the half, the Crusaders took a 2-1 lead.
Waverly had a few opportunities to tie the game late in the second half but fell just short. A free kick saved by Gonzalez with six minutes left and a shot from the box that went wide with four minutes left ended the Wolverines comeback.
The Wolverines fall to 2-4 and will take on Odessa-Montour at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
SVEC 7, Newark Valley 0
NEWARK VALLEY — Mason Holmes tallied twice and added an assist, and Addison Young scored twice as the Eagles flew past the Cardinals.
SVEC led 4-0 at halftime.
Jacob Banks had a goal and an assist for SVEC and Taylor Brook scored. Adding an assist each were Darren Starkweather, Noah Banks and Vance Manwaring. The Eagles also took advantage of an “own goal.”
SVEC fired off 18 shots to Newark Valley’s four and enjoyed a 9-4 advantage in corner kicks.
Eagles goalie Aidan Swayze had three saves.
SVEC will visit Lansing at 4:30 on Thursday.
