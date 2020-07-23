The NYSPHSAA announced last week that Fall sports will be delayed until September 21, and Regional and State Championships will be postponed.
For, Spencer-Van Etten Athletic Director Rebecca the cancellation of championships made sense.
“Taking away Regional and State Championships for the Fall was a smart idea, and safe for our student athletes, so we’re not traveling and mingling with kids from all over the state in the circumstances we’re in,” Saggiomo said. “Each region is different.”
League and Sectional Championships can still be played, according to the NYSPHSAA plan.
While the decision to cancel championships has been well-recepted, the delayed start of Fall sports has been less accepted.
“It’s frustrating,” Waverly Athletic Director Rich McIntosh said. “Our season is pushed back a month. Our kids wanna work out, but they can’t.”
Facilities are currently open, but school-sanctioned workouts are prohibited.
“If a Legion baseball team wanted to come and use our field, they could, but our baseball coach couldn’t have a workout,” McIntosh said.
If for some reason sports cannot begin in September, they will be pushed back to January and split into three seasons.
Season I will run from January 4 to March 13, and consist of basketball, bowling, gymnastics, ice hockey, indoor track & field, skiing and boys swimming. Wrestling and competitive cheer are tentatively slated for Season I, but may be moved to season II, as they are considered high-risk.
Football, cross country, field hockey, soccer, girls swimming and volleyball will compete during Season II, which is set to start March 1 and end May 8.
Season III — which will consist of baseball, softball, track and field, golf, lacrosse and tennis — will run from April 5 to June 12.
The overlap of seasons has caused some concern.
“We do have a lot of students that play all three seasons,” Saggiomo said. “I would hate to have to see kids pick.”
McIntosh is less concerned, and anticipates coaches understanding if a student finishes out a season in one sport before starting another.
“Everyone right now is really good at thinking ‘This is something we’ve never dealt with before. What’s the best idea we can come up with to get the most kids involved as possible?’ If there’s a little bit of overlap, I don’t think I’m going to have a coach (complaining) if a kid has a chance to win an IAC Championship or set a personal record,” McIntosh said. “That’s just a part of everybody making a sacrifice during this situation to get our kids back on the playing field.”
The NYSPHSAA waived its rule prohibiting athletes from participating in a practice or game for no more than six consecutive days in order to quell concerns, and allow athletes to jump right into the next season.
Overlapping seasons is not the only reason athletic directors would prefer Fall sports to start in September.
“I’m an educator first, and I know the thing that is going to help sports more than anything is our kids getting back to school and having a sense of normalcy,” McIntosh said. “In that regard, one of the best ways to help our kids be in school is to be involved in extracurricular activities, so I would be much more in favor of Fall sports being able to start in September than having to go to the beginning of January and rushing all three seasons.”
“The sooner our athletes come back to school, the better participation will be,” he added.
Tioga Athletic Director James Houseknecht is bracing for the possibility of lower participation numbers, but remains optimistic.
“Hopefully we don’t lose any kids,” he said. “That’s a possibility, (but) we’re going to try to push to get everyone playing. Tioga Athletics are a huge part of the academic process. We want as many kids playing as possible.”
“Once we get into school and start seeing kids, I think we might be able to convince them (to play) even if we have to wait until January to start a season,” he added.
Regardless of if Fall sports begin in September or January, the existing schedules will have to be adjusted to accommodate for the condensed season.
“The current schedules we have will probably have to be redone and tweaked a little bit,” Houseknecht said.
The possibility of sports — and returning to school at all — depends on how the COVID-19 pandemic progresses and what Gov. Andrew Cuomo decides is the best course of action. Schools have a few more weeks to submit their Health and Safety Plans to Cuomo’s office for approval.
“I think Dr. Zayas has done a great job as Executive Director with what he’s been given. It’s been a really hard time to decide what to do with athletics, with minimal guidance given,” Saggiomo said. “I would like to commend what he has been doing at the state level for athletics.”
“If we can have sports, that will be a positive,” she added. “I think we’ll take anything we can get at this point. I do believe the state athletic association is doing a great job. Athletic directors around the state are doing amazing things. We’re in a tough spot, but everyone is.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
A great article well stated
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.