BENTON — The Athens girls basketball team held host Benton to single digits in every quarter as the Lady Wildcats cruised to a 50-17 victory on Monday night.
The Wildcats jumped out to a 21-7 lead at the half and would pour on 23 points in the third quarter on their way to the win.
Caydence Macik led Athens with 20 points, 10 rebounds, eight steals, five assists and two blocks.
The Wildcats also got 17 points, six steals and five assists from Kayleigh Miller.
Megan Collins added five points, Rachel Stephens chipped in four points and both Mya Thompson and Karlee Bartlow finished with two points for the Wildcats.
Athens will host Troy tonight.
