The Athens boys and girls basketball teams put together impressive 2019-2020 campaigns — and now they are being honored for that success.
The Northern Tier League coaches recently selected Athens’ Aaron Lane as the boys’ Player of the Year and Kayleigh Miller as the girls’ Player of the Year.
Lane averaged over 23 points per game during his senior season.
Athens’ JJ Babcock was named to the Division I first team along with Troy’s Mason Imbt, North Penn-Mansfield’s Logan Tokarz, Wellsboro’s Joseph Grab and Wyalusing’s Mitchell Burke and Grayden Cobb.
Athens’ Damian Hudson was named to the Division I second team. He was joined by NP-M’s Alex Stein, Wellsboro’s Liam Manning, Wyalusing’s Matt Brown, Towanda’s Kolby Hoffman and Troy’s Ethan Vannoy.
The Division II first team included Sayre’s Corbin Brown. Canton’s Isaiah Niemczyk, Northeast Bradford’s Lucan Crown, Cowanesque Valley’s Seth Huyler, Williamson’s Kolby Allen and North Penn-Liberty’s Noah Spencer also made the first team.
Sayre’s Matt Lane was named to the Division II second team alongside Canton’s Ben Knapp and Zach Rentzel, Northeast’s Andy Crown, Williamson’s Carter Strange and NP-L’s Duncan Zeafla.
Troy’s Ty Barrett was name the boys’ Offensive Player of the Year. North Penn-Liberty’s Brandon Thompson was the Defensive Player of the Year. Sixth Man of the Year honors went to NP-L’s Colton Litzelman and the Coaching Staff of the Year was Wyalusing.
Miller averaged over 15 points per game in league contests — and led the Lady Wildcats in scoring and steals — to earn her Player of the Year honor.
She had some company when it came to NTL awards as teammate Megan Collins was named Sixth Man of the Year, and head coach Brian Miller and assistant Bob Stowits were named Coaching Staff of the Year.
Athens’ Haley Barry and Caydence Macik were named to the Division I first team. Also on the squad were Towanda’s Porschia Bennett and Paige Manchester, Wellsboro’s Cathryn Brought and Wyalusing’s Callie Bennett.
Wyalusing’s Madison Putnam and Catherine Brown, Towanda’s Hannah Chandler and Erin Barrett, Williamson’s Lateisha Peterson and Troy’s Sydney Taylor made up the Division I second team.
The Division II first team included Sayre’s Emily Sutryk. The Lady Redskins’ standout was joined by Canton’s Ellianna Binford, Cowanesque Valley’s Makayla Vargeson, Northeast Bradford’s Lauryn Jones, North Penn-Mansfield’s Jaime Palmer and North Penn-Liberty’s Eva Rice.
Sayre’s Gabbi Randall was named to the Division II second team. Also on the team were Cowanesque Valley’s Kailey Wells and Abby Ackley, Canton’s Molly Ward, Northeast Bradford’s Victoria Rought and North Penn-Mansfield’s Elizabeth Welch.
North Penn-Mansfield’s JoAnne McNamara was named the girls’ Offensive Player of the Year and Northeast Bradford’s Maisie Neuber was named the Defensive Player of the Year.
