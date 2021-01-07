Ice Fishing – Part I

Ice fishing is a sport that simply exploded in popularity in the l970s. I was certainly swept up in that growing sport.
Our small band of anglers regularly fished Rose Valley Lake, the Susquehanna River, Canton Lake, Hills Creek Lake and other places. Often we fished once or even twice per week. Saturdays at Rose Valley Lake, near Trout Run in Lycoming County, often had 50 to over 100 folks fishing. It was great sport and all the ice anglers we met were very friendly and offered advice on what lure and/or bait to use.
Often I came home with over 20 bluegills after a day spent fishing. We also caught some perch, bass and pickerel. Those fillets made for some fine meals for us and relatives and friends.
There are some basic safety rules for ice fishing. The minimum ice thickness is at least four inches. I like six inches or more. Second, if possible always have a friend with you while fishing. The reasons are safety related as well as the fellowship. Smooth new ice with no snow cover is slippery. A fall on smooth ice can cause injury. If you are alone, just imagine the possibilities. I have fished alone, almost always with snow cover on the ice and fishing that spot previously in the season.
If we started fishing in the morning, we always carried a grill and ingredients for lunch. It was usually beef patties, potatoes and other assorted goodies. We often visited other anglers and they shared their food with us. It just seemed like a community; unlike other types of fishing in open water when most anglers were very secretive about everything.
We often saw children ice skating; ice boats gliding down Rose Valley Lake and some folks playing pickup hockey. I can tell you that the sights observed were as important to me as the fishing.
Next time we will get into the various types of fishing through the ice and the “tried and true” methods we used. Get out and enjoy all the wonderful things that God has given us in nature.
