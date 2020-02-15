WYALUSING — Every wrestler in Pennsylvania wants to make it all the way to Hershey for the PIAA Championships — but that goal is certainly not easy to achieve.
For a pair of Wyalusing seniors, that trip has been elusive over the past few years, but they are hoping to change that this season.
Jackson Chilson heads into the North Section Championships today looking for his third straight sectional gold, but that isn’t the top goal for the standout 220-pounder.
“I’m shooting for a state medal or at least to make it to states,” Chilson said.
While his top priority is a trip to Hershey, the senior knows he has to stay focused heading into sectionals.
“I’ve just got to stay focused. I know people are gunning for me so I’ve just got to really work hard to make sure I’m a three-time (North Section) champion,” Chilson said.
Chilson has some extra motivation heading into the postseason as he had to miss the Rams’ District IV Duals match against Milton due to an illness.
“It was pretty tough because I beat the (Milton) kid before and they expected me to pin him this time,” he said. “It just pushes me to do the best I can and push through everything — and hopefully make it to states and possibly place.”
Wyalusing Coach Mike Earle credits Chilson and fellow senior Logan Newton with leading the way all year long — and that includes the lead up to the North Section Championships.
“They are really good leaders. They are both senior captains this year. Obviously it’s nice to have guys in the room who have the goals and expectations of going to states and putting in the work to achieve those goals. That sets a good example for our younger guys,” Earle said.
Chilson said both he and Newton were proud to lead a Wyalusing program that has an incredible history.
“It pushes us to try and prove ourselves even more because all of the great people in the past — and (we want) to make a name for ourselves like they did,” Chilson said.
Earle has confidence that both Chilson and Newton are ready to make some noise this postseason.
“They definitely both came in with the idea of being state placers by the end of the year,” Earle said. “Obviously, that’s really, really difficult. It’s one of those things that we just are going to do our best in doing everything we can so that when they look back on it, no matter where they end up, they’re satisfied. Both of them definitely have the potential to be state placers if things all go right.”
