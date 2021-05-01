NEWARK VALLEY — Notre Dame’s Nate Murray carded a 46 to claim medalist honors and the Crusaders opened the 2021 season with a 217-233 win at Newark Valley.

Notre Dame’s Jackson Potter added a 50 on nine holes at the Grandview Farms Golf Course.

Cody Gonzalez added a 60 and Jacob Steed finished with a 61 for Notre Dame.

