ATHENS — Offensive linemen will get a chance to hone their skills with the help of former NFL players as Athens holds the Big Uglies Offensive Line Clinic on Thursday, July 22.
The one day clinic is a day of technique and skills training from the Five TCU ‘Big Uglies.’
The clinic is for football offensive linemen entering seventh through 12th grades.
The cost is $45 for the clinic, and you get a t-shirt and lunch.
Registration is from 8:30-9:15 a.m. The camp is two sessions with lunch and will conclude by 3:45 p.m.
The ‘Big Uglies’ were a group of TCU offensive linemen that helped pave the way for future NFL and college Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson to lead the nation in rushing in 1999 and 2000. The Big Uglies earned this nickname during the 1999 campaign for their relentless effort, scrappy play, never believiing they were out of the fight and bad *&%&%#@ attitudes. They helped LT set a then record 406 yards rushing in a single game (11/20/99 that stood for 14 years). This group has three members of the TCU Hall of Fame, eight all-conference awards, three academic awards, an All-American and NFL veterans.
The Big Uglies bios are:
Mike Keathley — #52
Left Tackle; four year starter (’97-’00); 40 collegiate starts; three year (’98, ’99, ’00) All-Conference; four yearear NFL Career with the San Diego Chargers (3) and Chicago Bears (1); 2018 TCU Hall of Fame.
Victor Payne — #78
Left Guard
three year starter (’99-’01); 36 collegiate starts; ’01 All-Conference; 2020 TCU Hall of Fame.
Jeff Garner — #69
Center; three year starter (’98-’00); 31 collegiate starts; ’00 All-Conference; NFL – New Orlean Saints.
Jeff Millican — #72
Right Guard; three year starter (’98-’00); 33 collegiate starts; ’00 All-Conference; three year (’98, ’99 & ’00) Academic All-Conference; ’00 TCU Davey O’Brien Fightingest Frog
David Bobo — #61
Right Tackle; four year starter (’97-’00); 29 collegiate starts; two year (’99 & ’00) All-Conference; ’00 All-American; NFL – Pittsburgh Steelers; NFLE – Barcelona Dragons; 2016 TCU Hall of Fame.
E-mail Athens football coach Jack Young at jackyoung@athensasd.org and he will send you all the necessary information. Pre-registration is needed to guarantee a t-shirt.
