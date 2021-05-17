SAYRE — With a large portion of the boys’ soccer team graduating, Sayre High School coach Greg Hughey and other players on the team had some concerns about the future of the program.
“This year we lost five seniors that graduated and we saw no one coming up through eighth grade that I knew of,” said Hughey.
A sign-up sheet for this upcoming fall season confirmed Hughey’s fears.
“We left the sign-up sheet up for about a month or so and we got about six boys to sign up for the team — six or seven,” said Hughey. “We didn’t have anybody new that was coming into the program, and seven people isn’t enough to fill a team.”
Hughey said that after he and Athletic Director Randy Felt discussed the options available to them, they reached out to Northeast Bradford about the possibility of a merger.
Knowing that a merger would require the approval of Sayre’s school board, as well as that of Northeast Bradford, Hughey attended the April 26 meeting to state his case.
“We’ve got a talented group,” said Hughey. “I don’t really want to have them penalized because we don’t have enough that are interested.”
Hughey’s son, Mason, who will be a senior this fall season, also spoke in front of the board that evening. He expressed concern not only for his own athletic career and those of his classmates, but future classes as well.
“If we lose the soccer team this year, I don’t think we’re going to get it back,” Mason said.
Sayre’s board of education unanimously approved the merger that evening, with Northeast Bradford’s doing the same on May 10.
“Our district is looking at it as an opportunity,” said Northeast Bradford Superintendent William Clark. “If we were in the same boat (we would) want someone to step up and offer to help us out too.”
According to Sayre Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio, a petition for the merger will now be submitted to the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association to be considered during their next board meeting in June.
Pending approval from the PIAA, Hughey said he believes the next biggest hurdle will simply be the fact that it is a big change for both teams.
“I would imagine there will be discussions about open fields and things like that,” said Hughey. “We’ll have to to let the boys get to know each other and get working with each other.”
Clark echoed this thought, saying he is sure they will “bring the kids together to build teamwork and trust in one another.”
“This is about giving kids opportunities to continue playing,” said Clark.
Hughey expressed his gratitude toward both school boards for their willingness to take on this change.
“I’m just very grateful that the Sayre board heard us out, and that the Northeast Bradford board heard us out as well, and that they’re giving these boys an opportunity,” said Hughey.
