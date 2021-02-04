LATHAM, NY — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) held its quarterly meeting of the Executive Committee on Wednesday, February 3rd via Zoom teleconference. The Committee voted on several key proposals important to the Association’s 787-member schools.
The four NYSPHSAA officers, acting on input from the 11 sections, section executive directors and member schools, announced the cancellation of the 2021 NYSPHSAA Spring State Championships. The decision will allow sections more time to schedule and conduct regular season contests.
The Executive Committee additionally approved the following championship venues:
Visions FCU Veterans Memorial Arena, Binghamton (2021-2023) for Game Day Cheerleading WEST Regional Championships
Arlington High School (2021-2023) for Game Day Cheerleading EAST Regional Championships
Times Union Center, Albany (2023-2025) for Wrestling Championships (individual)
Gore/North Creek (2022), Bristol/Harriett Hollister (2023) and Whiteface/Mt. Van Hoevenberg (2024) for Boys and Girls Skiing Championships
Visions FCU Veterans Memorial Arena, Binghamton (2023-2025) for Competitive Cheerleading Championships
The committee defeated two classification proposals which were to change the general five-sport classification cut-off numbers listed and a proposal to change the general two-division classification cut-off numbers.
A wrestling and baseball proposal were both approved by the Executive Committee. Approval was given to modify the current appeals procedure used in the State Championships (Dual and Individual). The baseball proposal, which was initially a discussion item, was brough up from the floor to adopt the NFHS Player/Designated Hitter rule superseding the NYSPHSAA Pitcher/Designated Hitter rule adopted in 2019. The purpose it was brought up for a vote due to some member sections wanting it in place for the upcoming season. The vote was 10-2 in favor with 10 abstentions.
Furthermore, the Executive Committee approved adding the language “including racial or discriminatory comments or slurs” to the Sportsmanship Officials card that is read at the beginning of each athletic contest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.