WATKINS GLEN — Wins were hard to come by and even breaking into the top three was work for Waverly’s Lady Wolverines swim team in a 108-73 road loss to Watkins Glen.

Maggie Whitley had Waverly’s lone win, taking the 50-yard freestyle in 27.33 seconds.

Waverly’s 400 free relay team of Mara Callear, Luci Burnett, Delaney Vascoe and Sophia DeSisti were credited with first in that event, timing in at 4:43.61 while the Senecas swam as exhibition teams.

Callear was second in the 500 free with a time of 6:38.56, and Vascoe was second in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:26.13.

Also for Waverly, Willow Sharpsteen was second in the 100 fly with a time of 1:07.94 and Lourden Benjamin touched second in the 100 back with a time of 1:13.30.

