WATKINS GLEN — Wins were hard to come by and even breaking into the top three was work for Waverly’s Lady Wolverines swim team in a 108-73 road loss to Watkins Glen.
Maggie Whitley had Waverly’s lone win, taking the 50-yard freestyle in 27.33 seconds.
Waverly’s 400 free relay team of Mara Callear, Luci Burnett, Delaney Vascoe and Sophia DeSisti were credited with first in that event, timing in at 4:43.61 while the Senecas swam as exhibition teams.
Callear was second in the 500 free with a time of 6:38.56, and Vascoe was second in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:26.13.
Also for Waverly, Willow Sharpsteen was second in the 100 fly with a time of 1:07.94 and Lourden Benjamin touched second in the 100 back with a time of 1:13.30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.