TIOGA CENTER — Tioga defeated Newfield 1-0 in a defensive battle on senior night Friday.
Senior Destini Sweet scored the lone goal for the Tigers. Junior goalie Gabrielle Foley had the shutout in goal.
Tioga dominated the possession in the first half, not spending much time in their defensive zone. Senior Jenna Smolinsky had the first scoring chance of the game 2 and a half minutes in, but Newfield goalie Natalie Tibbals made the save.
The Trojans’ first shot came 10 minutes into the game by eighth grader Carmen Esposito, but that sailed over the Tioga net.
“Our defense was outstanding today,” Tioga Coach Jim Walsh said. “There was no panic and I think we really frustrated Newfield.”
It didn’t take long for the Tigers to get their offense going in the second half.
Destini Sweet scored the only goal of the game four minutes in to the second half on a great pass from ninth grader Elyse Haney.
Newfield’s best chance of the game came on a corner kick with 26 minutes left in the game.
Esposito crossed it in, but a Trojans’ handball in the box negated the offensive chance.
Newfield finished the game with three shots, while the Tigers had eight.
“The seniors really stuck together,” Walsh said. “It is a great group of girls we had this season.”
Among the seniors leaving this year are Cassie Birney, Eve Wood, Madison Howey, Jenna Smolinsky and Destini Sweet.
Tioga finished its season on a strong note, ending with a record of 3-2-1.
