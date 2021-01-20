WYALUSING — Athens won five times on the mat and accepted two forfeits for a 40-25 win over Wyalusing Tuesdau night.

After giving up a forfeit at 106, Josh Courtney and Mason Vanderpool got Athens on the board with forfeit wins at 113 and 120, respectively.

Gavin Bradley added a 20-5 technical fall win at the 5:56 mark of the third period after a clinic in take downs for Athens at 126. At 132, Jake Courtney gave Athens a pin win in 4:45 and teammate Kaden Setzer added a quick technical fall win with a 16-0 score after a period. Setzer’s win included five near falls.

Wyalusing came back with wins at 145, 152 and 160 by Skyler Manahan (13-2), Nick Woodruff (4-2) and Colbrin Nolan (7-5).

That left Athens with a 28-16 lead and four matches to go.

Zach Stafursky added six more for Athens with a pin at the 5:16 mark for a 34-16 Wildcats lead.

Wyalusing needed three pins, or six-point wins, to tie the match. Wyalusing’s Alex Hunsinger took a win from Athens’ Colin Rosh but never could turn the Athens wrestler and settled for a 10-4 win.

With the match now finally settled as far as the team score was concerned, Athens gave up a forfeit at 215 before Wildcats’ freshman Josh Nittinger went out and finished Athens’ win off in style with a 33-second pin.

Athens will host Sayre and Northeast Bradford on Thursday.

Canton 60, Towanda 15

TOWANDA — The night started out well for the Black Knights as Alex Perez notched a 10-7 in the opening match at 285.

Things went quickly south for Towanda after that, though, as Canton got six pin wins and a forfeit for an insurmountable 42-3 lead.

Evan Johnson continued his fine year for Towanda with a pin in 3:33 at 152, and Clay Watkins won by pin in 3:47 at 215 for the Knights.

Towanda will host Wyalusing on Friday.

