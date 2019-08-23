Wildcats looking for a fast start

Athens (4-7) at Hanover (3-8)
HANOVER – Athens starts with Hanover for the second straight year and is hoping for the same result.
Last season the Wildcats rolled up a 38-0 lead before “settling” for a 38-6, mercy-rule shortened contest. Five different Wildcats found the end zone. Of those five – Damien Hudson, Kaden Rude, Nick Watkins, Keegan Rude and Branden Murrelle – only Hudson and Keegan Rude remain.
With Kaden Rude graduated, freshman Mason Lister looks primed to take over the helm of Athens’ attack and will have Keegan Rude as a primary target. After opening the 2018 season by recording all 47 receiving yards against Hanover last year, Rude ended the season with 25 receptions for 378 yards and two TDs.
Hudson’s return places him at the core of the Athens offense. The senior needed just 10 carries to pick up 128 of his 814 rushing yards on the season and the first of his nine TDs. Along with Hudson, expect to see Shayne Reid, Tanner Dildine and/or Troy Jennings get some reps.
In all, Athens limited Hanover to 143 yards and rolled up 305 yards that included 258 on the ground. Athens would like to repeat that performance with Hudson and Reid, who also had 10 carries for 42 yards, likely leading the charge.
Collin Martin could join Rude on the outside with Ben Pernaselli at tight end, but the game will likely be won in the trenches. Athens won the majority of those battles last season and caught an early break when Hanover put the ball on the turf with its second snap. Both teams bring some big bodies back with Dylan Comstock and Ian Wright leading the way for Athens and guys such as Mike Meildazis, Zach Halenda and Derek Knorr up front for Hanover.
The Hawkeyes lost quarterback Aaron Hummer to graduation and will need to turn to Matt Salwoski. Joe Curcio, who led Hanover in last season’s matchup with 71 rushing yards and the team’s lone score on a 49-yard run returns. Also back is receiver Bobby Sabecky, who led Hanover’s receivers in last season’s game with three grabs for 28 yards.
Youth under center, the theme in The Valley this season, means the guys up front will tell the tale early in the year for the Wildcats and that starts tonight at 7 p.m. at Hanover.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.