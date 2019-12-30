ATHENS — For three straight seasons, the Waverly girls’ varsity team has owned the Valley Christmas Tournament as the only New York team. On Saturday, it didn’t take the Wolverines long to assert their dominance defensively as they held the Athens Wildcats to under 30 points in a 53-29 win.
“We were able to switch up our zone in the second half, and I think that really helped us,” said Waverly Head Coach Bob Kelly. “I think being able to defend the corners better gave us an advantage.”
Waverly immediately got the majority of team involved as five players were able to score in the opening frame to put 17 points on the board while the Wildcats were only able to tack on eight. The main source from Waverly came as a counter attack of the Athens middle game in the paint. That was where junior Sidney Tomasso was able to assert her presence.
The two teams found themselves even in the second quarter scoring as Athens senior Haley Barry used two late field goals to keep the game within single digits at the half, as the Wolverines led by a score of 27-18.
The final two periods of play were once again highlighted by defense for Waverly as they held Athens to five in third and six in the fourth to secure the victory. That defense was complemented by offense as well as they accounted for 26 second half points from their ability to shoot from mid-range and beyond the arc, accounting for four three-pointers. That performance was enough to earn them their third straight championship by a score of 53-29.
While many scorers contributed in the Waverly win, sophomore Olivia Nittinger stood out in the victory going for 16 points. She was able to earn the majority of those points from beyond the arc as she added five threes.
After a strong start, Waverly will be back in action against a Class A opponent on Jan. 6. They will host Union-Endicott while Athens drops their first game of the season, holding a record of 8-1. They will next be on the road against Canton on Friday.
“We’ve seen a lot of progress, but we’re going to continue to work hard,” said Kelly. “They’re all in, which is the most important thing for us.”
