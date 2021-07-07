SAYRE — Fall 33-3 one day, win 35-12 the next.
Such is the nature of “Middies” Little League baseball. That 9- to 11-year old class of ball can vary wildly from one game to the next.
Sayre was the team on both ends of lopsided scores over the past two games, topping Athens 35-12 in an elimination game of the District 15 9-11 playoffs on Tuesday.
As the visiting team on the scoreboard, Sayre wasted little time showing off its offense by plating eight first-inning runs. Brooks Lathrop had a double for Sayre in the first inning and Cohen Kraft added a single. Athens answered with a single run in the bottom of the frame.
Then Sayre put 15 runs on the board in the top of the second and Athens, despite scoring seven times in the bottom of the second, could never catch up.
Pat Potter and Kraft each had a single and a double for Sayre in the inning. Also, Brooks Lathrop had two singles; Paul Potter popped a triple; and three players — Elijah Ross, Gabe Wheeler and Riley McGaughey — had a single each.
Athens’ burst was fueled by a Carter Wells single.
Up 23-8, Sayre put the finishing touches on its win with a 12-run third.
Kraft led Sayre with three singles, a triple and four runs scored; Brooks Lathrop also had four runs with two singles and a triple; Pat Potter finished with a single, a double and three runs; Ross had two singles and three runs; and Ian Johnston came off the bench to produce two singles and two runs.
Also for Sayre, McGaughey had a single and five runs; Wheeler had a single and three runs; Chace Lathrop added a single and a run; Paul Potter netted a triple and a run; Trent Lynch scored five times, Emmett Lee had three runs; and Zach Hall scored once.
Ivy Birdsall had a single and two runs, and Wells had Athens’ other hit and a run.
Also for Athens, Eli Wayman; Cam Johnson; Thomas White; and Elliott Chilson scored twice with Brice Coldiron adding one run.
Sayre will visit Montrose in the District 6 Elimination Bracket final on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.