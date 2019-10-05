Tioga’s Lady Tigers went 1-1 over the last couple of days, Sayre’s volleyball team fell on the road and Athens mod squad nipped Waverly in cross country.
Here’s a capsule look at each.
TIOGA CENTER — Coming off a big Senior Night win, Tioga Head Coach Jim Walsh was hoping the momentum would carry over into Friday night’s contest against Marathon.
Unfortunately for Tioga, Marathon was more than ready and posted a 7-1 defeat on the Lady Tigers.
Marathon put four on the scoreboard in the opening half.
Goalkeeper Gabrielle Foley faced a tremendous amount of pressure all game. She did yeoman’s work in goal stopping 25 of 32 shots. Tioga got off eight shots and held a 3-1 advantage in corner kicks.
Jenna Smolinsky netted her fifth goal of the season in the second half.
Tioga will visit Odessa-Montour on Monday.
Tioga 6, Newfield 2
TIOGA — Up 2-1 at halftime, Tioga exploded for four second-half goals on Senior Night.
“Being senior night, the girls played inspired bMackenzie Macumber scored unassisted in the first half, and Smolinsky netted a goal off a Destini Sweet assist.
In the second half, Macumber fed Sweet for a goal and then scored off a Hayley Champlin assist. Then, after Madison Howey scored unassisted, Howey fed Macumber for her third goal of the game.
“Senior Mackenzie Macumber saved her best game of the year for senior night, netting three goals and one assist and several near misses,” said Walsh. “Her speed and attack is fun to watch.”
In all, Tioga took 21 shots and 13 corner kicks while limiting Newfield at four shots and two corners.
Foley had three saves for Tioga.
Volleyball
Northeast Bradford 3, Sayre 0
LERAYSVILLE — Sayre’s foray to Northeast Bradford did not end well for the Lady Redskins as the host Panthers picked up a 3-0 win.
Set scores showed NEB winning 25-16, 25-3 and 25-16.
Lexi Post led Sayre with eight digs and two kills, and Julia Boyle packaged three blocks, three digs, three assists and a kill.
Also for Sayre, Maddie Wilson had two blocks and four points, and Gabby Randall had three blocks.
