WAVERLY — One weekend of the Morning Times Doubles Shootout at Valley Bowling Center and an eventful weekend it was.
In all, 21 series of 700 or better were rolled with three guys having two each.
The tournament continues this weekend with qualifying squads on Saturday Feb. 1 at 1 p.m.; 2:30 p.m.; and 4 p.m. and on Sunday, Feb. 2 at 12:30 p.m.; 2 p.m.; and 3:30 p.m.
Teams may qualify on different days or on the same day. As both qualifying rounds must be completed by the end of the 3:30 squad on Sunday, Feb. 2, entries close at 2 p.m.
Squad times are currently available, but reservations for squad times will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.
As the tournament is a handicap tournament and teams are limited to a combined average of no more than 430, even those who are not superstar bowlers have a crack at the top prize.
Currently, team handicaps range from two to 375 per round. There are currently 13 teams that have qualified with handicaps in excess of 200 pins per round with three teams over the 300-pin mark.
Chris Vanderpool heads the list with an 814 that included a 300 and a 799 that ended with a 299. With a handicap of 102 pins per round, Vanderpool and partner Jack Sible, of Towanda, had the best two three-game totals of the weekend, following a 1,529 with a 1,534. Their qualifying total of 3,063 is among the best qualifying totals in tourney history.
Currently second in the standings among those teams that have completed both qualifying rounds are Wade Lunger and Ken Blaisure, who shot well and made good use of 172 pins of handicap per round. In the first set, Blaisure threw a 751 that included a 278 game as part of a 1,447. Their second round of 1,417 puts their total at 2,866.
Tim and Libby Sladish, who combine for 48 pins of handicap per round check in at third with a 2,833. Tim Sladish had a pair of 700-plus totals, throwing a 703 in the opener and a 719 in the second round of qualifying. Libby had a 265 on the way to a 707 — the highest total for the ladies — in an opening round that ended with a 1,458 total. Their 1,375 in the second round, which included a 608 by Libby, is also a solid total.
Tim Woodcock is the other guy with a pair of 700s on the weekend. After rolling a 719 in the opener, Woodcock threw a 769 that included a 278 in the second round. Woodcock and partner Scott Foust, sporting a handicap of 56 per round opened with a 1,403 and added a 1,418 for a 2,821 that’s currently good for fourth.
Rounding out the top five are Curtis Carnrike and Al Fuller Jr., who currently have a total of 2,789. Fuller had a 703 in his second series as the team followed a 1,323 with a 1,466.
Jeff Robinson and Gene Sharpsteen lead the list of teams that have completed one qualifying round. Robinson opened his tournament with a 736 that ended with a 279. Sharpsteen had a 728. Add just two pins of handicap and they ended with a 1,466 that has them in position to move past Lunger and Blaisure into second place.
Also in good position is the team of Jennifer Perry and Ron Willis. With 270 pins of handicap, the team has a total of 1,443. Willis rolled a 741 that opened with a 279.
Chuck Simmons, who had a 711, and teammate Mike Panek are third among single-round qualifiers with a 1,438 total that includes 40 pins of handicap.
Other big numbers were shot by Steve Turner and Jim Schanbacher, each with a 279 game, with a 762 each; Joe Wratten with a 746; Jared Joseph with a 722; Danny Stafursky and Jonathan Johnson, each with a 707; and Jay Green II with a 700 on the dot.
Other top series for the ladies include a 660 by Cheryl Rice; a 616 by Becky Waltman and a 605 by Desirae Waltman
For more information or to reserve a squad, call VBC at 607-565-9946. Full rules are available at Valley Bowling Center, 13 North Chemung Street, Waverly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.