VALLEY — Athens has had THE boys soccer program in the area for years. The 2019 season is no different as the Wildcats enter the season loaded with returning talent.
The Wildcats return 14 players from a team that won 20 games last season.
Sayre and Waverly struggled last season, notching one win each. Both have numerous returning players as they build their programs and get stronger.
———
Athens
Head coach: Jake Lezak
Assistant coaches: Dan Lane, Zach Colegrove, Sam Stropko
Record last season: 20-2.
Returning players: Joel Maslin, Matthew Nowacoski, Carson Stanfield, Luke Arnold, Alex Rowe, David Scheftic, Ben Gambrell, Jessie Sumner, Doug Vosburg, Aaron Lane, Jake Corino, Oscar Johnson, James Benninger Jones, Asher Ellis.
Newcomers: Nate Quinn, Travis Rynard, Colby Blakeman, Jason Gao, Ryan Thompson, Landon Lantz, Tyler Chambers, Joey Toscano
Player to watch: Lezak said that there are too many to count.
“It’s a very balanced team which makes them exciting to watch,” he said.
Thoughts on this year’s team: Considering what he has back, Lezak has to love this bunch
“We bring back nearly everyone from last season,” Lezak said. “The younger players are working very hard and making decisions to fill spots very difficult. This is a blessing as a coach! We have depth and a high work rate. Players are pushing each other all the time.”
Lezak sees his team as a contender for a deep postseason run.
“I think we are a serious contender to win another district title and do well in the state playoffs,” he said. “We know the rest of District IV AAA is going to be very good this season. I expect us to be ready given the non-league schedule we have put together. This is a very balanced team that has been challenged to become a stronger family. WE have many other soccer areas to improve upon, but if we are doing it as one team, it will make our weaknesses difficult to find.”
Thoughts on the league this season: Lezak said he sees improvement across the NTL.
“Head coaches are getting involved in local youth programs and spring season programs,” he said. “It would be nice to see some programs return to the strength that they once had. We are looking to win our sixth league title in a row this season. I expect every single team to have prepared for us and bring us their best game. We are traveling a lot, so in many ways that home field can really help them out.”
———
Sayre
Head Coach: Greg Hughey
Assistant coach: Rich Post
Record last year: 1-13
Returning Players: Cody VanBenthuysen, Dylan Yale, Connor Young, Gunner McCutcheon, Mason Hughey, Robert Forbes, Trevor Campbell, Kaden Petrocco, Laterrien Stewart, Nick Park
Newcomers: Brayden Post, Will Trump, Patrick Shaw, Jia Yang Huang, Riley Osborn
Players to watch: Cody VanBenthuysen, Connor Young, Mason Hughey
Thoughts on the team this season: Hughey said his focus is on building as a team.
“We are still a fairly young team who has mostly played together for one full season,” he said. “My main focus is on teamwork, communication and just getting better each week. We need to be all in this year to make our season a success.”
Thoughts on the league this season: As far as the NTL is concerned, Hughey sees a lot of talent.
“It should be a strong league and a tough schedule.”
———
Waverly
Head Coach: Eric Ryck
Record last season: 1-11
Returning players: Cameron McIsaac-10th, Brennan Traub-10th, Austin Ingahm-10th, Caleb Ovedovitz-10th, Declan Murphy-10th, Nick Vanhouten-11th, Nathan Ryck-11th, Peyton Bowen-11th, Josiah Golden-12th, Jacob Blair-12th, Rylan Laforest-12th.
Newcomers: Ryan Clark-9th, Oscar Williams-9th, Nalen Carling-10th, Davis Croft-10th, Caden Hollywood-10th, Cole Stanton-10th
Thoughts on this year’s team: His team is still young, with three seniors and three juniors on a 17-man squad, but Ryck is excited to get going.
“I’m very excited about this years’ team,” he said. “This will be the second year together for most of the players, and the newcomers are very well rounded athletes as well. All the boys have a great mindset and always bring their best effort! I’m very excited to see their improvement this year!”
Thoughts on the league this season: Ryck said that the league will have a lot of new faces this season.
“I think the league is going to be pretty evenly matched,” Ryck said. “I know quite a few teams had some big turnover, so I think its going to make for a very exciting season.”
