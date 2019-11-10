Results
TIOGA 44, WALTON 36
Tioga 14 14 8 8 — 44
Walton 8 16 6 6 — 36
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
W- Kaylieb Stanton, 3-yard run (Skylar Pesout Conversion), 5:18
T- Emmett Wood, 37-yard run (Conversion No Good), 2:46
T- Brady Worthing, 34-yard run (Wood Conversion), :06
Second Quarter
W- Nick Lamoreaux, 28-yard run (Dylan Jacob Conversion), 8:39
T- Worthing, 22-yard run (Conversion No Good), 5:04
T- Worthing, 41-yard run (Wood Conversion), 1:54
W- Jacob, 12-yard run (Pesout Conversion), :02
Third Quarter
T- Wood, 20-yard run (Wood Conversion), 5:37
W- Stanton, 1-yard run (Conversion No Good), 1:58
Fourth Quarter
W- Jacob, 14-yard run (Conversion No Good), 9:35
T- Worthing, 26-yard run, (Wood Conversion), 4:35
Team Statistics
T W
First Downs 18 25
Rushes-Yards 43-409 46- 239
Passing (C-A-I) 0-1-0 4-10-1
Passing Yards 0 59
Total Yards 417 376
Punts-Avg. 0-0 0-0
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 2-1
Penalties-Yards 5-34 6-45
Individual Statistics
Rushing
Tioga: Wood, 32-231-2; Worthing, 11-178-4.
Walton: Jacob, 9-82-2; Lamoreaux, 8-48-1; Pesout, 11-47; Stanton, 14-38-2; Brooker, 3-20; Wright, 1-6.
Passing
Tioga: Worthing, 0-1-0-0-0.
Walton: Jacob, 4-10-59-0-1.
Receiving Tioga: None.
Walton: Ray, 3-50; Wright, 1-9.
Interceptions
Tioga: Worthing, 1.
Walton: None.
Records: Walton, 7-2; Tioga, 9-0.
