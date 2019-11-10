Results

TIOGA 44, WALTON 36

Tioga 14 14 8 8 — 44

Walton 8 16 6 6 — 36

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

W- Kaylieb Stanton, 3-yard run (Skylar Pesout Conversion), 5:18

T- Emmett Wood, 37-yard run (Conversion No Good), 2:46

T- Brady Worthing, 34-yard run (Wood Conversion), :06

Second Quarter

W- Nick Lamoreaux, 28-yard run (Dylan Jacob Conversion), 8:39

T- Worthing, 22-yard run (Conversion No Good), 5:04

T- Worthing, 41-yard run (Wood Conversion), 1:54

W- Jacob, 12-yard run (Pesout Conversion), :02

Third Quarter

T- Wood, 20-yard run (Wood Conversion), 5:37

W- Stanton, 1-yard run (Conversion No Good), 1:58

Fourth Quarter

W- Jacob, 14-yard run (Conversion No Good), 9:35

T- Worthing, 26-yard run, (Wood Conversion), 4:35

Team Statistics

T W

First Downs 18 25

Rushes-Yards 43-409 46- 239

Passing (C-A-I) 0-1-0 4-10-1

Passing Yards 0 59

Total Yards 417 376

Punts-Avg. 0-0 0-0

Fumbles-Lost 2-1 2-1

Penalties-Yards 5-34 6-45

Individual Statistics

Rushing

Tioga: Wood, 32-231-2; Worthing, 11-178-4.

Walton: Jacob, 9-82-2; Lamoreaux, 8-48-1; Pesout, 11-47; Stanton, 14-38-2; Brooker, 3-20; Wright, 1-6.

Passing

Tioga: Worthing, 0-1-0-0-0.

Walton: Jacob, 4-10-59-0-1.

Receiving Tioga: None.

Walton: Ray, 3-50; Wright, 1-9.

Interceptions

Tioga: Worthing, 1.

Walton: None.

Records: Walton, 7-2; Tioga, 9-0.

