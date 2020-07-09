WAVERLY — While most Little Leagues decided against playing for the 2020 season, Waverly Little League elected to push the season back.
The league will open its 2020 season on Saturday with games at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and likely 3 p.m.
The decision to play was not made lightly, and the league will operate a little differently than it has in the past.
Overall, the league lost around a dozen players for various reasons, but the vast majority seem to be more about keeping other summer plans that a later season would impact.
“You can’t blame anybody for whichever way they went,” said Waverly Little League President Cory Robinson.
One thing to remember is that Little League International is allowing players from Little Leagues from outside the area to join any Little League that is operating this season because so many leagues folded for the year due to COVID concerns. As the only Little League in the area that’s playing, Robinson said that, in spite of an overall drop off, Waverly Little League has seen an increase in “A” league-aged players.
“We have some kids from Sayre, Athens, Owego, Spencer and Endicott coming to play,” noted Robinson. “We probably have 20 kids registered from outside of our normal boundary this year. Overall, our numbers are still down from a normal season.”
Robinson said that Waverly Little League had about 180 players last year and are at 150 this year.
“That isn’t too bad with all of the craziness,” he said.
The league will have five major “A-league” teams; four “B”-league teams — the first kid-pitch division; two “C”-league, coach-pitch teams; and four T-Ball teams.
“In general, our younger group is where our numbers are down,” Robinson stated. “Majors are up, but the younger groups are down, which was kind of expected. Most of the kids who came in from outside our boundaries are the older kids and I think that’s what bring our numbers back up a little bit.”
One thing that Robinson stressed is that the league will be following all applicable guidelines in an effort to make sure that all of the players have a Little League experience that is as safe as it is fun.
“Everybody will be asked to practice social distancing and follow all New York State guidelines, stay six feet apart and wear a mask if unable to do so,” he said.
There will be a couple of differences observers would note.
“From a kid’s perspective, we are extending the dugouts to give the kids more room to be able to spread out,” Robinson said. “On the field, they aren’t required to wear masks while they’re playing but coaches will be required to wear masks and umpires will wear masks and gloves.”
In addition, the umpire will be positioned behind the pitcher instead of behind the plate.
“That’ll probably be the biggest difference (people will see),” he stated. “There are a lot of procedural stuff that we’re doing from how you handle baseballs — rotating baseballs in and out every couple of innings — and a whole bunch of other cleaning steps that we have to do from a facility standpoint each night (to meet New York state guidelines).”
Robinson said that Little League International has put out a whole bunch of regulations as far as how you should run a season.
“That’s where we start with guidelines as far as how we’re going to operate.”
Some gear, such as a catcher’s mask, are regularly shared. That won’t be happening as much this year unless it’s unavoidable.
“To limit that, we’ve asked if kids can bring their own stuff,” said Robinson, noting that even bringing their own beverages will be part of that. “If there is a need to share equipment it will need to be sanitized and we’ll do that. There will also be no sunflower seeds, no chewing gum and no team coolers or sharing of drinks.”
There will also be no spitting allowed.
Robinson said that, through practices, the players are adapting.
“On the field, it’s not too bad. Our teams only have about 10 kids per team, so when you put them on the field they’re far enough away most of the time,” said Robinson. “I think, other than the coaches and umpires, it’ll look like a normal baseball game.”
In the end, Robinson said that safety comes first.
“That’s our big focus,” he said. “We want to make sure we do it as safe as possible.”
“We’re excited to get out there. I can’t wait to see them play baseball. It’s been a fast two weeks to get kids into some sort of baseball shape. There’s been quarantining for the past few months for a lot of them.”
Robinson also said he was thankful for the support and cooperation of all the parents.
“The parents have been great.”
