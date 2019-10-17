2019 records

Troy: 7-1 (4-0).

Athens: 1-7 (0-5).

———

Players to watch

Troy: QB Dom Ayers; RB Dasmien Landon; RB Caleb Binford; DT Jack Imbt; DE Mason Imbt.

Athens: QB Mason Lister; RB Shayne Reid; WR JJ Babcock; CB Keegan Rude; DE Ben Pernaselli.

———

Fast facts

Troy: The Trojans rush for 84 percent of their yards … Landon and Binford have combined for 1,973 yards 29 TDs and 100-plus yard games … Landon and Binford have both topped the 100-yard mark in four separate games and Ayers has two 100-yard games … A Troy back has gone for over 100 yards in every game this season … The Trojans are allowing 131 yards per game on the ground and only 106 per game in the last four.

Athens: The Wildcats allow 203 yards per game on the ground but have given up 263 per game on the the ground through the last four … Athens’ run game has averaged 113 yards per game through the last four … Rude has become a beast at wide receiver with 31 receptions for 601 yards, three 100-plus-yard games and six TDs in seven games.

———

2018 records

Troy: 7-5.

Athens: 4-6.

———

Last five seasons

Troy: 37-26.

Athens: 34-29.

———

Last game: Troy downed Athens 21-0 last season.

Load comments