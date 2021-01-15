WAVERLY — Waverly’s boys and girls bowling squads made it a pair of 4-0 sweeps over Watkins Glen in a meet held virtually Thursday.

Girls

Waverly 4, Watkins Glen 0

Waverly 753-901-780 2,434

Watkins Glen 537-409-452 1,398

Waverly’s ladies eased to a sweep over a Senecas squad that was down a player.

Victoria Houseknecht led Waverly with a 591 that started with a 182 and finished with a 176 and featured a 233 in between. Rachel Houseknecht was right on her heels with a 568 on games of 198, 194 and 176. Haley Kittle also topped the 500-pin plateau, coming in with a 503 that included a 210 in the second game.

Also for Waverly, Shantilly Decker rolled a 449 for the Lady Wolverines and Serenity Clark finished with a 323.

Watkins Glen was paced by Ava Cowan, who had a 392 series.

Boys

Waverly 973-882-945 2,800

Watkins Glen 873-841-789 2,503

Waverly’s boys are nothing if not consistent. Two matches, two 2,800 pinfall counts. This time, though, it was enough to come home with a sweep.

Zach Vanderpool led the way with a 694 that opened with a 289 and ended with a 225.

Ashton Pritchard finished off a 576 with a 200 and a 209 for Waverly and Cody Blackwell put a 214 in the middle of his 549.

Also for Waverly, Richard Stevens rolled a 489 series, Derek Johnson had a 470 and Ethan Roberts finished with a 447.

Matt Irwin led Watkins Glen with a 550 that included a 219 and Robert Bannon had a 200 on the way to a 536 set.

Load comments