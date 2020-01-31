ATHENS — Host Athens raced out to a 21-6 first-quarter lead and never looked back on the way to a 64-54 win over Wyalusing Thursday night.
With the win, Athens takes over sole possession of first place in the Northern Tier League’s Division I with an 11-2 league mark (13-3 overall) and Wyalusing, 15-3 overall, falls to 11-3 in NTL play.
Troy is Athens’ next hurdle. The Trojans, 10-3 in NTL play and 11-6 overall, invade the Wildcats’ den Saturday night
Athens never trailed in the game with the only tie coming at 2-2. Aaron Lane, J.J. Babcock, Troy Pritchard and Tucker Brown all played a role in the Wildcats’ early offensive outburst, but the defense and rebounding made it all possible. Athens forced numerous turnovers and out-rebounded Wyalusing 8-3 in the first eight minutes.
“We were finding open teammates in the first quarter,” explained Athens Head Coach Bob Woodward. “That’s been our focus and the kids showed a real good flash of that in the first quarter and we were able to get good shots.”
The Wildcats slowed a bit in the second quarter and Wyalusing took advantage. A couple of offensive fouls took offensive possessions away from the Wildcats and the Rams started to find the range.
“In the second quarter, Wyalusing went on a run. They’re a great team,” said Woodward. “They were putting the ball in the basket, and when we were on offense, we stopped looking for the open guy. It made for short possessions (for us) and quick possessions for them. That was the difference.”
After Lane scored in the opening seconds of the second quarter, Wyalusing used a four-minute 14-2 run to make it a 25-20 game. Matt Brown, Mitchell Burke and Adam Bennett led the charge.
The Wildcats righted the ship late in the half and extended their lead to 31-22 at the break.
Athens opened the second half with a pair of J.J. Babcock baskets for a 13-point lead, and Wyalusing never got closer than six the rest of the way.
Every time the Rams made a run, the Wildcats answered. In the third quarter, it was Lane, Brown and Babcock who extended the lead to double digits, then to 50-35 by the end of the quarter.
Athens’ closing momentum carried over to the fourth quarter, and the host squad refused to let its lead dip below 13 points in the final stanza.
“We’re proud of the kids and how hard they played,” said the coach. “Wyalusing’s an awful tough opponent, and you’re going to have to play defense when you’re playing against them and I thought our defense was solid the last two-and-a-half quarters.”
Athens held a 36-24 edge on the glass, and Woodward noted that it made a difference.
“Troy (Pritchard) was working hard on the offensive glass, Tucker Brown; we had some guys flying around. JJ (Babcock) was keeping balls alive. That’s the type of things we have to do. We have to do the little things really well. Hopefully we can keep getting better at that.”
Lane had a typical night with 28 points and was 16-of-18 at the free throw line. Babcock had 14 points, seven rebounds, two blocks and two steals and Pritchard had a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds.
Brown finished with eight points and eight boards and Damian Hudson ended his night with five assists.
Brown led Wyalusing with 13 points. Burke added 12 and Bennett finished with 10 points.
Sayre 60, Canton 48
CANTON — Coming off a tough loss to Cowanesque Valley, the Redskins needed this one.
“I am extremely extremely proud of our team,” said Sayre Coach Devin Shaw. “This was a very big bounce back team win. Coming off a loss where we gave up 80 points, it’s about how your team will respond. This win is because of a choice that they made to respond in practice (Wednesday) with great effort, attitude and togetherness. Their energy was different in practice and it carried over into tonight.”
The win slid the Redskins one game closer to .500 with an 8-9 record and dropped Canton to 9-9. This could well edge the Redskins past the Warriors in the District IV playoff chase.
After an 8-8 first quarter, the Redskins rode the efforts of a number of players throughout the second quarter until a late surge put the Redskins up 25-22 at the half.
“In the second half Canton came out by taking advantage of mismatches in the post and built a lead,” said Shaw. “Being down five at the end of the third, our guys keep their composure and confidence and took care of business down the stretch. Something that he really hurt us in some games has been our free throws and (Thursday) we capitalized those free points in the fourth and that was a huge difference in the game.”
Indeed, Sayre put on a big surge in the fourth quarter to score 25 points and hold Canton to eight. Sayre hit 12 of 14 free throws down the stretch. Zach Moore led that charge with a 6-for-6 performance.
Dom Fabbri led a balanced effort with 15 points. Moore finished with 14 points and Matt Lane had 12 points.
In addition, Connor Young had eight points, Corbin Brown had five points, Ethan Miller had four points and Brayden Horton got the other bucket.
“Again, all credit to the team for choices they made to not get down, stay confident and work together to get a win,” said Shaw. “It was really nice to see how exited they were after the game.”
Isaiah Niemczyk and Ben Knapp had 12 points each for Canton. Calden Williams added nine points for Canton and Zach Rentzel added eight points.
Sayre will visit NTL Division II leader North Penn/Liberty (10-2 NTL, 15-2 overall) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.