Williamsport — When asked to describe his team’s performance in the District IV Class AAA semifinals, Head Coach Rich Pitts responded “Scrappy and gritty are the two words that say what we were today. I’ll take that all day long.”
The Athens Wildcat Girls Soccer team faced a Mifflinburg squad determined to avenge last year’s loss to Athens in the District IV finals. Athens was able to claw its way to a 2-0 victory.
Mifflinburg’s attack built momentum from the opening whistle. Initially, Athens matched possessions but began to yield to Mifflinburg’s growing pressure. Mifflinburg repeatedly built up attacks into Athens territory. The attacks culminated in corner kicks and shot attempts.
The Athens defense refused to break under the pressure. Defenders were stingy and opportunistic, tackling the ball on errant touches, stealing inaccurate passes and stepping into shot attempts. Emma Roe, Bailey Dakos, Haley Chambers, Avery Priester and Caydence Macik each had at least four tackles in the first half. Athens goalkeeper, Madisyn Joslyn, was both busy and solid. She stopped everything that made it through her defenders. She finished the first half with four saves. Mifflinburg spent plenty of time on the Athens side of the field but could not score.
Offensively, Athens struggled to build a consistent attack in the first half. Their successes came primarily on long runs from Emma Roe and Abby Sindoni. But neither player was able to put the ball in the net. Mifflinburg shadowed Sindoni and would not give her room to run. Athens’ strongest scoring threat came at the end of a long Roe run. Roe tore up the right side of the field and passed the ball to Hannah Walker whose shot hit the upright.
Athens made a key adjustment at the half. Head coach Rich Pitts explained “We were trying to play [the ball] into Abby’s (Sindoni’s) feet and they were marking her. We thought we could start in the middle and then play her into space so she could shake her mark”
The change in offensive strategy reaped rewards just six minutes into the second half. An Athens’ pass from the middle was touched by Sindoni’s mark just past midfield. Sindoni played it by the defender. She dashed to the box and blasted the ball into the net giving Athens a 1-0 lead. Four minutes later, Athens repeated the play. This time, Sindoni crossed the ball to Hannah Walker who scored. Athens led 2-0 with almost thirty minutes to play.
The Athens defense was even stingier in the second half than the first. They got to balls quicker. Mifflinburg’s pressure was still on, but it was no longer as effective. Athens was tackling and stepping into passing lanes whenever possible. Pitts acknowledged that he believed the Athens girls worked harder in the second half than the first.
Up by two goals, with the defense surging, Athens seemed to be in a good position to win the game. But, with 26 minutes left in the game, an Athens defender was red-carded. Athens would need to fend off the Mifflinburg pressure while playing a man down. Pitts credited his players for handling the challenge. They “played pretty well for never talking about what you would do if you would lose a player. That’s just scrappy. Being in the right place and being scrappy.” The team’s tenacity enabled Athens to keep the shutout intact.
The Athens Wildcats will play Shikellamy Wednesday in the District IV Class AAA championship game at 5:30 at the Balls Mills Soccer Complex.
