OWEGO — The visiting Tioga Tigers led 5-1 in the fifth inning, then held off a determined Owego rally to survive with a 5-4 softball win on Thursday.

Tioga took what seemed to be a commanding 4-0 lead in the top of the third. Julia Bellis opened the inning with a walk. Back-to-back one-out singles by Abby Foley and Kindra Wessels loaded the bases for Mykenzie Thetga, who lined a hard, two-run single to right. Austyn Vance hit into a fielder’s choice that left all hands safe and Wessels at home. Emily Sindoni, on as a courtesy runner for Thetga, went to third on an error and stole home.

Tioga had 10 hits in the game led by Olivia Ayres with three. Thetga had a single, a triple and two RBI and Felicia Lantz had a single and a double.

Foley and Wessels had a hit and run each; Alissa Hine had a single; Sindoni scored twice and Bellis scored once.

Wessels went the distance in the circle, allowing eight hits and three walks and four runs — two earned — with seven strikeouts.

Tioga is scheduled to host Odessa-Montour at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

