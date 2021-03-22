WAVERLY — In the second game of a shortened fall season taking place in the spring, the Waverly girl’s soccer team came from behind in the second half, to rattle off three goals in a span of 13 minutes. Senior Gabby Picco’s two of the trio of scores lifted the Wolverines over Elmira Notre Dame by a score of 3-1 at Memorial stadium.
Waverly’s three goal performance came from just three shots on goal in the entire contest.
“We got progressively more confident and excited each time we scored since we started a little slow,” said Waverly Head Coach Tara Hogan. “We still haven’t played too much, so we definitely needed those goals to wake us up.”
Temperatures hovered over 65 degrees as Notre Dame got off to a hot start controlling the ball for the majority of the first half. They were able to turn solid possession time into a goal late in the half as Crusaders’ junior Amanda Simpson put in a goal with just over eight minutes remaining before the break.
Waverly goalie Kaitlyn Clark swatted the ball away in the final minute of the half off a Crusader shot to keep their deficit to just one heading into the second half.
Down 1-0 at the start of the second half, the Wolverines did not take long to get on the board as Gabby Picco capitalized on a penalty kick less than three minutes after taking the field again to tie it up.
On the next offensive break for the Wolverines, the home team was able to push the ball up the middle and find eighth grader Addison Westbrook, who split two defenders to put the ball in the back of the net to give the Wolverines the lead.
Just over a minute later, Picco bombed a free kick from 35 yards out into the back of the net to seal the game for the Wolverines in a two-goal victory.
Picco’s two goals paced Waverly as Clark finished with 18 saves.
Notre Dame led the shots on goal category by an overwhelming amount with a tally of 18-3. Notre Dame also had seven corner kicks compared to Waverly which had just two.
“We made some slight adjustments to our lineup from the first half,” said Hogan. “It was a draining game, but I’m proud of the way we pushed through.”
Waverly now advances to an early 2-0 record. The Wolverines will travel to Watkins Glen on Wednesday for another IAC matchup.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.