CORNING — Lucia Chen finished with a low-medalist round of 38 to lead host Corning, but it would be the more balanced Horseheads team who earned the sweep over Corning and Waverly on Monday.
Horseheads finished with a 206 with Corning coming in with a 217 and Waverly rounding out the field with a 267.
Brooke Maffe led Horseheads with a 47, while Ava Fairbrother added a 49 and Delanie Cook had a 51. Olivia Hatch carded a 62 to help the Blue Raiders earn the win.
Corning would also get a 50 from Hannah Masaki, while Kate Treadwell added a 55 and Molly Creath finished with a 74.
The Lady Wolverines were led by Haley Kittle’s round of 60 at Corning Country Club.
Waverly also got a 62 from Breanne Robinson. Lauryn Delill added a 66 and Sophia Sileo carded a 79.
