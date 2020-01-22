TIOGA — The 2019-2020 season hasn’t been kind to Tioga’s youthful Tigers but Tuesday night’s 55-41 nonleague win over Deposit/Hancock could be just the spark Tioga needs.
Tioga rode eight first-quarter points by Thomas Cook to a 15-11 lead after one. Cook finished with 12 points.
Sophomore Casey Stoughton picked up the charge in the second quarter and scored 11 of his 13 points in a period that saw the Tigers expand their lead to 35-21 at the break.
Neithjer team did much ion the third and the Tigers held a nearly insurmountable 42-27 lead with eight minutes to go.
In the fourth, Tioga hit just two shots from the field. What preserved the win was a 9-of-11 performance from the charity stripe. Sam Taylor, who led Tioga with 20 points, was 7-for-9 in the fourth period.
Caleb Walker had 12 points in the fourth quarter and Deopsit/Hancock with 25 points.
Troy 52, Sayre 49
SAYRE — The host Redskins made a run at league-leading North Penn/Liberty but came up just short.
The Redskins jumped on the Mountaineers right out of the gate, taking a 13-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.
After a dead heat in the second, NP/L put together a 21-10 burst in the third to take a 41-37 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Redskins could have folded their tents at that point; but battled the Mountaineers to the final buzzer sending a three-pointer that hit the rim at the horn to end the game.
Zach Moore was the shooting star for Sayre with 20 points. Connor Young had 10 points for the Redskins, and Dom Fabbri matched Corbin Brown with seven points each.
Noah Spencer dropped in 16 points for NP/L and Brandon Thompson added 10.
Sayre will visit NEB today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.