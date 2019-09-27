ATHENS — In the weeks leading up to the 2019 high school football season, it looked like the Athens Wildcats would be without one of the top returning players.
But a trip to the track at Athens High would change standout receiver Keegan Rude’s mind.
“I was down here on the track running and training a little bit for baseball, and I saw all the guys out here and they got talking with me,” Rude recalled. “I just missed the brotherhood (of football) and playing with everybody.”
Rude would come out for the team late in the preseason, but head coach Jack Young was thrilled to have his 6-foot-3 receiver back.
“He’s an experienced kid. He’s very, very talented. He made that decision a little late, but we appreciate that he made that decision,” Young said.
Rude’s late return would force him to miss the first game of the 2019 season due to his lack of what the PIAA calls “heat acclimation.”
“That was very hard. That was the first time I’ve ever sat out (without being) injured. I just wanted to get out there and run around,” said Rude on missing Week 1.
One person who was thrilled to have Rude back on the team was freshman starting quarterback Mason Lister, who has connected with the senior 15 times for 291 yards and two scores in the last four weeks.
“He’s definitely a good wide receiver to throw to,” said Lister. “We knew as soon as he came out to the team that he’d be lethal.”
Even though they had a shortened preseason camp together, Rude and Lister have a connection dating back years.
“Right away we got a connection going. I’ve been around him because he’s friends with my little brother, so we’ve always been throwing together,” said Rude.
“I’ve known him since I was in pre-school. We have chemistry since then,” added Lister.
Young is thrilled to have a player like Rude on the team to help lead what is a young roster — specifically at the wide receiver position.
“I think the biggest thing is his leadership on Friday night. He shows up and he’s going to make plays,” said Young. “Other than him, we’re dealing with guys — wide receivers anyways — who haven’t played a lot of football, so his experience allows them to sit and watch how he works and the things he does against different coverages.”
Rude’s athletic ability — combined with his mentality — make him a dangerous weapon for the Wildcats, according to Young.
“His physical tools allow him to be successful in a lot of different situations. The bottom line is he’s a playmaker,” said Young. “He’s a gamer, that’s for sure. He shows up to play, and what’s neat about him is he likes a challenge.”
Part of his “gamer” mentality comes on the defensive side of the ball where he plays in the secondary for the Wildcats.
“He’s playing all over in the secondary. If we need him at corner, we need him at strong safety, wherever we need him, he provides a presence. Most Friday nights he’s made that one big hit to kind of send a message that we’re here trying to play some defense,” said Young. “You look at the last two weeks and he’s taken on the challenge of covering two of the better receivers in our league and he’s done a great job. I think that gamer mentality that he has just provides us so much leadership that we need right now with this young group of guys.”
Despite the Wildcats’ tough 1-4 start to the season, Rude is looking forward to stepping on the field each Friday night and finishing out his high school football career strong.
“Just play our hearts out and get right to it. Practice our fundamentals, and hopefully, we’ll come out with a win this week,” said Rude. “Even with the losses, it’s still awesome to get out here with the guys and just play.”
