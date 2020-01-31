Lady Wolverines stop ND's crusade

WAVERLY — The IAC’s Large School South title may be Newark Valley’s to lose, but whenever Notre Dame and Waverly hook up it’s always a good matchup.
When the two rivals got together Thursday night, Waverly extended a 17-15 lead to 31-24 at the half and won the second half handily to post a 66-52 win over Notre Dame.
Sidney Tomasso has been on a tear of late. After posting 30 in her teams narrow loss to Newark Valley on Tuesday, Tomasso amassed 36 points Thursday night. She had 11 in the first period when the Lady Wolverines put 17 points on the board and added 10 in the second period.
Kennedy Westbrook and Olivias Nittinger added eight points each for Waverly.
In addition, Gretchen Sowle and Morgan Adams had four points each and Gianna Picco matched Alyssa Sindoni with three points each.
Kahlia Rivera paced Notre Dame with 16 points. Shannon Maloney added 10 points, Elizabeth Mustico matched Taylor VanDine with nine points each and Madison Watts netted eight points.
Waverly will visit Watkins Glen on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.