Lady Wolverines stop ND's crusade
Waverly's Kennedy Westbrook looks to pass during her team's win over Notre Dame on Thursday.

 Matt Patton/Morning Times

WAVERLY — The IAC’s Large School South title may be Newark Valley’s to lose, but whenever Notre Dame and Waverly hook up it’s always a good matchup.

When the two rivals got together Thursday night, Waverly extended a 17-15 lead to 31-24 at the half and won the second half handily to post a 66-52 win over Notre Dame.

Sidney Tomasso has been on a tear of late. After posting 30 in her teams narrow loss to Newark Valley on Tuesday, Tomasso amassed 36 points Thursday night. She had 11 in the first period when the Lady Wolverines put 17 points on the board and added 10 in the second period.

Kennedy Westbrook and Olivias Nittinger added eight points each for Waverly.

In addition, Gretchen Sowle and Morgan Adams had four points each and Gianna Picco matched Alyssa Sindoni with three points each.

Kahlia Rivera paced Notre Dame with 16 points. Shannon Maloney added 10 points, Elizabeth Mustico matched Taylor VanDine with nine points each and Madison Watts netted eight points.

Waverly will visit Watkins Glen on Tuesday.

