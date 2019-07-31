Darrow wins 2019 Shepard Hills Men’s Club Championship

WAVERLY — Perennial second-place powerhouse Dan Darrow played a solid three days of golf to finally win his first club championship with a 54-hole total of 221, besting runner up Mark Steed who carded a 224. Last year’s champ, Ryan Murrelle, entered the final day with a three-stroke lead and came in third with 225.
On the 15th tee, eyewitnesses saw a rather elderly monkey with bad teeth fall off Dan’s back. The Simian became disoriented and scurried onto Ryan’s back, who then double bogeyed the next two holes. Free of his burden, Darrow seized the opportunity and his first championship.
Gary Gleockner carded a 233 won the first flight over Vic Northup who had a 237.
John Palumbo won the second flight with a 244. Second-place Ted Darrow finished with a 249.
Tom Yeckinevich was a clear winner in the third flight with a 248. There was a logjam for second, as Justin Kinsley, Tyler Stangle and Derek Gowan each finished with a 252.
In the fourth flight, Glen Carnrike’s 264 was one stroke better than the 265 carded by second-place Andy Yeckinevich.
Colin Traub rolled to the win in the fifth flight with a 283. Brian Kennedy was second with a 290.
