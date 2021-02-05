WAVERLY — The field of 64 is set for the Morning Times Doubles Shootout and head-to-head battles will begin on Saturday.
The last rounds of qualifying produced some big scores with Allen Willis’s 828 series on games of 289-259 and 280 being the highest thrown in the tournament this season.
Jim Schanbacher had another strong game with a 298. He added a pair of 235s for a 768 series.
Charlie Millard put a 278 between a 237 and a 258 for a 773 that was the second highest of the round.
Also topping the 700-pin mark in the second weekend were Kelly Brown with a 752; Mike Beratta III with a 746; Jim Pitts with a 736; Gene Sharpsteen with a 734; John Apgar and Tommy Johnson with a 733 each; Connor Joseph with a 289 in the middle of a 720; Ken Ellis with a 718; and Adam Murphy with a 713.
And none of them sit atop the standings after qualifying.
That would be the team of Keith Harrison II and Charles Harrison, who threw a pair of 1,400-plus rounds for a total of 2,877. Willis and Charles Morse had the best qualifying round of the tournament (1,525) to get to the second slot with a score of 2,849.
Rounding out the top five are Tabitha Decker and John Apgar with a 2,842; Rich Talada and Sharpsteen with a 2,836; and last week’s leaders in the clubhouse with a 2,824, Matt Senese and John Johnson.
Looking through the qualifying results, four of the top 10 teams completed both rounds in the first weekend, three completed both rounds in the second weekend and three split their qualifying weekends up. There are eight teams that topped the 2,800-pin mark and 13 over 2,700.
None of those scores carry over from here on out. Such is the nature of a head-to-head tournament and part of what makes the Morning Times Doubles Shootout unique.
The break was 2,466, rolled by George Miller and Chris Brown. Of those teams that failed to make the cut, two were in at least the sweet 16 last year.
