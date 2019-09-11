ODESSA — Waverly’s girls swimming team opened the 2019 season on the road and came home with a 49-33 win over Odessa-Montouur.

Waverly won nine of the 11 events on the night.

Maggie Whitley and Lourden Benjamin were four-time winners for the Wolverines, which got three wins from Delaney Vascoe and Willow Sharpsteen.

Whitley opened with the anchor leg of the winning 200-yard medley relay team with Benjamin, Vascoe and Sharpsteen by posting a time of 2 minutes, 9.31 seconds. She also joined Sophia DeSisti, Vascoe and Sharpsteen to win the 200 free relay in 2:00.09.

Whitley’s other wins came in the 50 free with a 28:15 and the 100 free where she posted a time of 1:08.34.

Benjamin added a win in the 400 free relay by posting a 4:31.29 with Mackenzie Nichols, Mara Callear and DeSisti.

Her other wins came in the 200 free with a time of 2:23.42 and in the 100 back with a time of 1:11.50.

Vascoe added a win in the 100 breast with a time of 1:23.50.

Waverly will host Notre Dame at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday

