DANVILLE — Sayre hooked up with Danville as part of the three-team meet and fell to the Lady Ironmen 117-36 in the pool on Thursday.

Towanda was also there, but the two NTL teams did not score against each other. They will meet in Towanda at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Wins were in short supply for the Lady Redskins in the matchup with Danville, but Jillian Shay did touch first for Sayre in the 200 free with a time of two minutes, 13.13 seconds.

Shay also placed second in the 500 free with a season-best 6:09.34, teamed with Jordyn Maxim, Elizabeth Boyle and Kayla Hughey to take second in the 200 free relay with a time of 2:05.16; and third in the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:31.87.

Hughey added a second in the 50 free with a time of 28.31 and a third in the 100 back with a time of 1:16.72; and Boyle was third in the 100 free, clocking in at 1:13.81 in her first attempt at the event.

Also for Sayre, Jordyn Maxim had a season best time with 1:16.17 in the 100 free and another season best time with a 1:33.07 in the 100 back; and Hanna Green made her 200 free debut with a 3:29.78.

