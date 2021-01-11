Athens boys, girls roll to wins

LAWRENCEVILLE — Four Wildcats put up double digit points as the Athens boys rolled to an 88-33 victory over host Williamson on Saturday.
“It was awesome to finally be back out on the floor again today,” Athens coach Jim Lister said. “I was thrilled for the kids. They could not wait to get back out there and they showed that today. We are proud of them. It was a very nice team win.”
JJ Babcock led the Wildcats with 20 points and Mason Lister had 18 points.
Carson Smith had 12 points for Athens and Nolan Carling finished with 10 points.
The Wildcats also got nine points from Tucker Brown and Chris Mitchell added six points in the win.
Shayne Reid and Troy Pritchard each had four points and John Smith had two points, while Korey Miller added a point.
Carling had seven rebounds and Brown had four boards, four assists and six steals. Lister had five boards and two steals, while Babcock had three rebounds and four assists.
Reid had four assists and six steals and John Smith had a rebound and two assists, with two steals.
Pritchard had six rebounds and three assists, with a steal, while Mitchell had four rebounds.
Carson Smith had two steals and an assist and Miller had two assists, two steals and a rebound.
Jake Schmitt had 11 points for Williamson and Kristian Mizdail had eight points, while Everett Dominick had five points.
Wesley Carelton had four points for Williamson and Gabe Kaufman had three points, while Tristan Parker had two points.
The Athens boys head to Mt. Carmel on Monday with a 5 p.m. JV start.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Athens 69, CV 14
Athens outscored Cowanesque Valley 39-2 in the first half, and scored 44 straight points at one point on their way to a season-opening win.
“As a coach fan and a dad it was really amazing watching the kids from both teams play, enjoy it and appreciate it,” Athens coach Brian Miller said. “The officials and players were so respectful to each other with mask breaks/media timeouts it was just a pleasure to watch and coach it. It really was amazing to be back in the court playing again.”
Caydence Macik led Athens with 23 points, seven boards, five steals and a blocked shot and Kayleigh Miller had 20 points, seven boards, four steals and three assists.
Megan Collins had 10 points, seven assists, five rebounds and five steals and Karlee Bartlow had 10 points and four assists.
Mya Thompson had four points, three rebounds and a blocked shot and Rachel Stephens finished with nine rebounds and three steals.
Abby Ackley led CV with seven points and Paisley Nudd finished with four points.
Mackenzie Surine finished with two points for CV and Jana Quick had a point.
The Athens girls host Northeast Bradford on Monday with a 6 p.m. varsity start.
