2019 records
Tioga: 6-0 (2-0)
Moravia: 2-4 (1-1)
———
Players to watch
Tioga: QB Brady Worthing; RB Emmett Wood; WR Seth Franks; DT Aaron Howard; CB Mason Welch.
Moravia: QB Kyle Whitten; RB Hunter Purdy; RB Gavin Slayton; OLB Deagan Crandall; T Trent Rutan.
Fast Facts
Tioga: A win would give the Tigers their third straight division title and 29th in the school’s 56-year history as an 11-man team … A win would also give Tioga its eighth undefeated division record in nine years … Emmett Wood is on pace for a 1,300-plus yard season … After giving up an average of more than 300 yards per game to opponents from a higher classification, Tioga has allowed Class D teams an average of under 240 yards per game … The Tigers are averaging over 287 rushing yards per game and 325 yards per game in class.
Moravia: The Blue Devils fell to Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 59-12 three weeks ago … The Eagles rushed for 247 yards and had a total of 431 yards against Moravia … Moravia managed 14 rushing yards and 119 total yards against SVEC … Since 2011, the Blue Devils have two winning seasons, going 7-2 in 2014 and 5-4 in 2015.
———
2018 records
Tioga: 9-3.
Moravia: 2-7.
———
Last five seasons
Tioga: 49-15.
Moravia: 21-31.
———
Last game: Tioga beat Moravia 54-14 in 2018.
