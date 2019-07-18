TREMONT — Athens’ Minors were in a 10-1 hole after the top of the third inning of their their Section 3 Winners’ Bracket game against Cressona.

Over the next 1 2/3 at bats, Athens scored six runs and trailed 10-7 with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the fourth. Then the skies opened up for the third time in the game — there had been two other delays — and the game was suspended.

The teams will start at that juncture at 5:30 p.m. today

Load comments