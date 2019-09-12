WESTFIELD — Wellsboro improved its 2019 season record to 20-0 by sweeping its Northern Tier League brethren Tuesday at River Valley Golf Course.
Joseph Propheta paced the Hornets with a five-over-par 77. Every member of the team except one shot under 90 as Wellsboro posted a 337. Ty Morral had an 84; Eth Blakley added an 87; and Brock Hamblin matched Dylan Abernathy with an 89 each.
Cowanesque Valley, led by Austin Outman’s one-over 73, came home second with a 351 and is 13-7. Joel Hack added an 87.
Mansfield had three players shoot 95 or under on the way to a 375 that was good for third and a 15-5 overall mark.
Towanda (5-15) also finished with a 375, but wound up fourth on fifth-score tiebreaker. Tyler Hawley had a 84 to lead the way.
Sayre’s Gavin Blair shot an 83, the day’s third-best score to lead Sayre to a 385. Blair’s round included four birdies. Kannon VanDuzer shot a 90 and Dylan Seck added a 94 for the 6-14 Redskins.
Athens, now 1-19, carded its first sub-400 score as a team with a 399. Kyler Setzer led the Wildcats with a 93. Cameron Sullivan, Brady Smith and Travis Jayne shot 101, 102 and 103, respectively.
