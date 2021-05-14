CANTON — Sayre scored first but Canton came roaring back to post a 17-2 win over the Lady Redskins in softball play Thursday night.
Makenna Garrison opened the game with a single and Maddie Smih followed suit. Two outs later, Aliyah Rawlings walked and Savanna Harbst added another base knock. Before the top of the first was over, Sayre led 2-0.
Canton got one in the bottom of the inning, but began to unload. The Lady Warriors scored 12 runs in the second inning and put the game out of reach.
Canton’s Jill Shay also took command in the circle, allowing Sayre just one baserunner the rest of the way.
Canton rapped out 18 hits, led by Molly Ward and Emmi Ward with three each. Molly Ward and Sara Saar had four RBI each for the Warriors.
