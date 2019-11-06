LANSING — The Waverly High volleyball team would advance in the Section IV Class C playoffs with a 3-0 quarterfinal win over Lansing on Tuesday — and the Lady Wolverines would give their coach a milestone victory in the process.
Waverly would win the sets 25-11, 25-11 and 25-15 to give coach Kesha Sinsabaugh her 100th career victory.
Chloe Croft led the way with 10 points, 16 assits, eight digs and four aces. Adrianah Clinton added 16 points, eight aces, eight digs and four kills, while Morgan Adams chipped in 10 points and two blocks and Maddy Goodwin added seven kills and six digs.
Waverly would also get nine digs and five kills from Paige Lewis, and Aryan Peters added nine digs in the win.
Waverly (11-6) will now head to the Section IV Class C Final Four in Windsor on Thursday.
Class D Quarterfinals
Tioga 3, Deposit-Hancock 1
The Lady Tigers won the first two sets (25-13, 25-19) before earning the win in the fourth with a 25-7 win.
Deposit-Hancock took the third set by a 25-23 count.
Chloe Bellis led Tioga with 14 assists, 12 points, 10 kills and six digs.
Giovanna Rossi added 12 assists and four points for the Tigers, who also got 12 digs from Bri Rossi.
Tioga advances to the semifinals on Thursday.
